14,248 Shares in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Purchased by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Avid Bioservices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $616,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $368,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 35,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,167,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,970,000 after acquiring an additional 321,838 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,203,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,942,000 after acquiring an additional 89,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDMO stock opened at $20.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.38. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.99 and a twelve month high of $28.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 258.78 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $30.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 12.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avid Bioservices news, General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell sold 7,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total transaction of $184,571.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 18,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $477,997.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,414.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,317 shares of company stock worth $801,093. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CDMO has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Avid Bioservices from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avid Bioservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

