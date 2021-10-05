Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $3,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WPM. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth about $809,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 377.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 671,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,635,000 after purchasing an additional 103,082 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 124,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 571.3% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 12,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 10,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPM opened at $37.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.60. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52-week low of $34.85 and a 52-week high of $51.43. The firm has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.32.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $330.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.49 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.90% and a return on equity of 10.84%. On average, analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

WPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James set a $60.00 price target on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.27.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

