Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $5.73 Million Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $5,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 35.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,708,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $748,529,000 after acquiring an additional 711,248 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 4,796.8% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 285,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,087,000 after purchasing an additional 279,749 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 771,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $212,465,000 after purchasing an additional 219,085 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 227.3% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 304,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,452,000 after buying an additional 211,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 151.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 285,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,950,000 after buying an additional 171,598 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total value of $2,768,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 279,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,311,469.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.78, for a total value of $291,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock worth $5,735,446 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SEDG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $342.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, began coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.58.

SEDG opened at $255.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $277.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $263.39. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.10 and a twelve month high of $377.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.90, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.95.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $480.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.66 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 12.63%. SolarEdge Technologies’s revenue was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

