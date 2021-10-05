Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 27,873 Shares of Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 269,974 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,873 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Akoustis Technologies were worth $2,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AKTS. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD bought a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the second quarter worth about $123,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the first quarter worth about $158,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 20.0% during the first quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 12,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 18.5% during the first quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 15.2% during the second quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 16,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $69,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,386 shares of company stock worth $173,180. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AKTS opened at $9.00 on Tuesday. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.40 and a 12-month high of $19.15. The stock has a market cap of $462.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.52 and a 200-day moving average of $10.29.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 667.21% and a negative return on equity of 42.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 501.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akoustis Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services; and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

