Scotia Capital Inc. Buys 77 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 6.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,684,000 after buying an additional 12,805 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,991,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 517.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 5,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 408,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $107,920,000 after buying an additional 35,614 shares during the last quarter. 80.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KSU stock opened at $276.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.46 and a beta of 1.07. Kansas City Southern has a one year low of $171.82 and a one year high of $315.39.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $749.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.06 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 16.17%. Kansas City Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 31.03%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Wolfe Research lowered Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup lowered Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, lowered Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.07.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

