Natixis Advisors L.P. Cuts Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $6,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Newell Brands by 1.2% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 69,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $928,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,302,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,241,000 after acquiring an additional 495,964 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Newell Brands in the second quarter worth about $605,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Newell Brands by 14.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 690,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,644,000 after acquiring an additional 87,264 shares in the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Newell Brands stock opened at $22.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.47. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.57 and a 1 year high of $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.40%.

NWL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Newell Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upgraded Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newell Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.30.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

