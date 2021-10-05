Scotia Capital Inc. Makes New Investment in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,560 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CLF. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 205.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 488.9% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1,849.1% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the period. 69.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Shares of CLF opened at $19.83 on Tuesday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.13 and a 1-year high of $26.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.15 and a 200 day moving average of $20.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.02). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 358.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CLF shares. TheStreet raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Argus started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.09 to $28.35 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.14.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.