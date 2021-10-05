iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Acquired by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 19.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEMG. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 673.1% in the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 306.6% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 83.7% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEMG stock opened at $60.88 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $52.95 and a one year high of $69.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.69.

