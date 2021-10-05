SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS) Short Interest Up 35.2% in September

SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 192,700 shares, a growth of 35.2% from the August 31st total of 142,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 753,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 6.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

LEDS opened at $7.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.36. SemiLEDs has a fifty-two week low of $2.69 and a fifty-two week high of $31.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.44 million, a PE ratio of -27.04 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.59 and its 200 day moving average is $9.65.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 56.71% and a negative net margin of 22.63%. The business had revenue of $1.44 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in SemiLEDs in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SemiLEDs in the 2nd quarter worth about $715,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SemiLEDs in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in SemiLEDs in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in SemiLEDs by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 253,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 40,163 shares in the last quarter. 1.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SemiLEDs Company Profile

SemiLEDs Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of light emitting diode chips and components. Its products include blue, ultraviolet, green, white, and entertainment LEDs. It offers LED chips, EF flipchip LED series, LED components, UV LED, and lighting products. The firm’s products are used for general lighting applications, including street lights, commercial, industrial, system, and residential lighting.

