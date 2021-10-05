The National Security Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSEC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The National Security Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSEC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 36.4% from the August 31st total of 1,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

NSEC opened at $10.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $25.74 million, a PE ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 0.06. The National Security Group has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $13.25.

The National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The insurance provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter. The National Security Group had a negative return on equity of 7.39% and a negative net margin of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $16.24 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%.

The National Security Group Company Profile

The National Security Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through two segments: Property & Casualty (P&C) Insurance, and Life Insurance. The P&C Insurance segment, through the National Security Fire and Casualty, and Omega One Insurance Company, primarily writes personal lines dwelling coverage including dwelling fire and windstorm, homeowners, and mobile home owners lines of insurance.

