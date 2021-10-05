National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Short Interest Update

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 426,700 shares, an increase of 35.8% from the August 31st total of 314,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 291,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of NGG opened at $61.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.34. National Grid has a 1-year low of $55.89 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

NGG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Grid presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 2.9% during the third quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 6,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of National Grid by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,005,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $192,166,000 after purchasing an additional 52,351 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Grid by 6.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 974,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,325,000 after purchasing an additional 62,805 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of National Grid by 0.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of National Grid in the second quarter worth approximately $579,000. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

