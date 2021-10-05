Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Position Cut by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its stake in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $15,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRNO. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 460.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 51,104 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 12.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,046,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,054,000 after purchasing an additional 210,189 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 21.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 68,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 12,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Compass Point lifted their target price on Terreno Realty from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.29.

Shares of TRNO opened at $64.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.51 and a beta of 0.55. Terreno Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $53.97 and a 1-year high of $69.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.63 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 34.93%. On average, research analysts predict that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.44%.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

