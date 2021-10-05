State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $15.61 Million Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,480 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,549 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.06% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $15,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 128.3% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WST stock opened at $409.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $438.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $369.51. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $253.85 and a fifty-two week high of $475.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company has a market cap of $30.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.72. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $723.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.55 million. Equities analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

In related news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 9,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.76, for a total transaction of $4,456,470.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

