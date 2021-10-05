State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 700 Shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 0.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 245,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Altra Industrial Motion were worth $15,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIMC. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,759,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 59.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,034,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,259,000 after purchasing an additional 755,677 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 8.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,783,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $376,037,000 after purchasing an additional 465,609 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 742.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 305,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,894,000 after purchasing an additional 269,130 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 84.7% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 568,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,456,000 after acquiring an additional 260,698 shares during the period.

Altra Industrial Motion stock opened at $55.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.16. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 52 week low of $38.74 and a 52 week high of $68.07.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $488.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.91 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.

AIMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.80 price target (down from $64.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.25 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.80 price target (down from $74.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.48.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

