Blair William & Co. IL Trims Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,450,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 161,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,609,000 after acquiring an additional 86,283 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 244,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,548,000 after acquiring an additional 78,968 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,112,000. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 3,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.57, for a total transaction of $1,065,895.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 278,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.98, for a total value of $87,766,657.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,515 shares in the company, valued at $51,818,934.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 333,637 shares of company stock worth $105,479,027 over the last 90 days. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $289.25 on Tuesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.20 and a 52-week high of $340.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $312.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.52. The company has a market capitalization of $44.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.08.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNPS. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $349.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. HSBC restated an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.50.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

