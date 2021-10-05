ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) Shares Bought by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) by 117.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,500 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ASE Technology by 129.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ASE Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in ASE Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in ASE Technology by 155.2% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 9,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in ASE Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. 5.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ASX stock opened at $7.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.88. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $9.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.31.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter. ASE Technology had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 14.98%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a $0.3017 dividend. This is an increase from ASE Technology’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. ASE Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.16%.

ASX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Nomura lowered shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

