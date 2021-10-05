Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Purchased by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 22.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,425 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Corning during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 234.9% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 797 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corning has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.57.

In related news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 28,419 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $1,162,052.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 15,302 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total transaction of $602,898.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,361,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 96,488 shares of company stock worth $3,926,785. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $36.56 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.70. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $31.28 and a 52 week high of $46.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $31.22 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

