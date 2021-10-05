Advisor Partners LLC Buys 86 Shares of J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,803 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in J2 Global were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCOM. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in J2 Global by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,107,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $372,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,230 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in J2 Global by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 763,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,532,000 after acquiring an additional 51,097 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in J2 Global by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 735,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,126,000 after acquiring an additional 92,143 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in J2 Global by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 731,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,567,000 after acquiring an additional 15,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in J2 Global by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 251,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,622,000 after acquiring an additional 16,624 shares during the last quarter. 97.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO R Scott Turicchi sold 15,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total transaction of $2,096,133.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,700,081.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $361,361.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of J2 Global in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J2 Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.40.

Shares of JCOM stock opened at $135.36 on Tuesday. J2 Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.85 and a twelve month high of $147.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $429.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.60 million. J2 Global had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 12.86%. Research analysts predict that J2 Global, Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About J2 Global

J2 Global, Inc is an Internet information and services company, which engages in the digital media and cloud services business. The firm operates through the following segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company was founded by Jaye Muller and John F.

