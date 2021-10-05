SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on SkillSoft from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on SkillSoft from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. B. Riley began coverage on SkillSoft in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on SkillSoft in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, began coverage on SkillSoft in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SKIL opened at $11.88 on Tuesday. SkillSoft has a twelve month low of $8.56 and a twelve month high of $11.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

In related news, CFO Ryan H. Murray purchased 17,500 shares of SkillSoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.69 per share, for a total transaction of $187,075.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SKIL. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in SkillSoft in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in SkillSoft in the 2nd quarter worth about $14,493,000. Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SkillSoft in the 2nd quarter worth about $387,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in SkillSoft in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,622,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new position in SkillSoft in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,529,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

SkillSoft Company Profile

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

