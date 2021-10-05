Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 84,006 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 63.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 216,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 84,006 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $1,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1.1% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 100,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 4.1% during the second quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 30,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.6% during the second quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 34,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 6.4% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 20,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 8.3% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. 42.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

NLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.11.

NYSE:NLY opened at $8.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.84. The company has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.92 and a 52-week high of $9.64.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 149.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

Recommended Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.