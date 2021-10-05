Stephens Inc. AR Buys 806 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,496 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in TELUS were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in TELUS by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 20,470,793 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $459,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833,585 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in TELUS by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,675,142 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $327,461,000 after purchasing an additional 286,406 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in TELUS by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,516,387 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $175,865,000 after purchasing an additional 502,837 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in TELUS by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,570,290 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $213,987,000 after purchasing an additional 679,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of TELUS by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,426,147 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $187,743,000 after buying an additional 4,613,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

TU stock opened at $21.96 on Tuesday. TELUS Co. has a 1 year low of $16.87 and a 1 year high of $23.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $29.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.01.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. TELUS had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.254 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. TELUS’s payout ratio is 126.58%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$29.25 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.45.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

