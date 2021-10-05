Stephens Inc. AR Purchases 64 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 1.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,941 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Cigna were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Cigna by 2.2% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 136,919 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Cigna by 16.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,403 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $12,186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,399 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Cigna by 6.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,512,513 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $595,642,000 after purchasing an additional 157,037 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Cigna by 9.0% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 232,592 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $55,141,000 after purchasing an additional 19,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cigna in the second quarter worth $2,524,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $209.89 per share, with a total value of $104,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $199.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.76. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $160.37 and a 52-week high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $43.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 20.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 21.68%.

CI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Cigna from $304.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Cigna from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reduced their price target on Cigna from $317.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Cigna in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.20.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.