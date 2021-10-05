Stephens Inc. AR Purchases 5,076 Shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 73.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,076 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 168,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,634,000 after purchasing an additional 10,050 shares in the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares US Financials ETF in the second quarter worth $201,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 48.2% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 78.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 267,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,661,000 after purchasing an additional 117,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter.

IYF opened at $83.02 on Tuesday. iShares US Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $54.42 and a 12-month high of $85.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.27.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

