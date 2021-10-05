State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 32,932 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 32,932 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $18,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RNR. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 37.2% during the first quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 54,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,756,000 after acquiring an additional 14,813 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 19.3% during the first quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 17,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 27.5% during the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 24,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 12.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the second quarter worth approximately $490,000. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RNR stock opened at $139.15 on Tuesday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $137.66 and a 1-year high of $185.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.68.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $5.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.90. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is 1,200.00%.

RNR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. cut their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $186.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RenaissanceRe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.71.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

