State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 7,068 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 392,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,068 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.19% of CubeSmart worth $18,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,989,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,088,000 after acquiring an additional 716,920 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,042,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,261,000 after acquiring an additional 712,812 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,417,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,429,000 after acquiring an additional 585,740 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,879,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,071,000 after acquiring an additional 463,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,627,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,571,000 after acquiring an additional 403,927 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CUBE opened at $48.55 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $31.16 and a 1-year high of $55.07. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 53.35, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.27.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.23). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. Equities research analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.07%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CUBE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $44.50 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James raised shares of CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.22.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

