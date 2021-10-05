State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 1,924 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,859 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,924 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.07% of VeriSign worth $16,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,413,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,076,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,353 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,277,233 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $746,193,000 after purchasing an additional 148,824 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,076,269 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $611,440,000 after purchasing an additional 52,942 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,711,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $538,955,000 after purchasing an additional 688,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,859,453 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $368,815,000 after purchasing an additional 14,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $205.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $215.03 and a 200-day moving average of $216.84. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.60 and a 12-month high of $234.56. The firm has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.27 and a beta of 0.79.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). VeriSign had a net margin of 48.49% and a negative return on equity of 44.73%. The business had revenue of $329.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.15, for a total value of $140,468.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,714,616.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 600 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.56, for a total transaction of $134,136.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,052 shares of company stock valued at $4,412,445 over the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

