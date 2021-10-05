Stephens Inc. AR Sells 2,638 Shares of FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its position in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 5.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,421 shares of the information security company’s stock after selling 2,638 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in FireEye were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in FireEye by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,534,254 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $71,463,000 after acquiring an additional 831,548 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in FireEye by 308.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 400,244 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $8,093,000 after acquiring an additional 302,300 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in FireEye in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,938,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in FireEye in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,033,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in FireEye in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. 84.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FEYE opened at $17.27 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.34 and a 200 day moving average of $19.72. FireEye, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.45 and a 52-week high of $25.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.85 and a beta of 1.07.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The information security company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.18. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 9.57% and a negative net margin of 22.83%. The company had revenue of $247.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.86 million. Equities analysts anticipate that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FEYE shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded FireEye from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on FireEye from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays cut their target price on FireEye from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of FireEye in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded FireEye from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.56.

In other news, COO John P. Watters bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.49 per share, for a total transaction of $277,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William T. Robbins bought 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.92 per share, with a total value of $439,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 482,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,167,554.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 113,878 shares of company stock valued at $2,007,640. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FireEye, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other.

