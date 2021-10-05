Stephens Inc. AR Lowers Stock Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,776 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,857,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,034,000 after buying an additional 72,633 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 450,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,793,000 after buying an additional 74,156 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 442,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,095,000 after buying an additional 10,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FR opened at $53.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.24 and a fifty-two week high of $56.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.96. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 0.87.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.07). First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 50.60% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $117.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. First Industrial Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.70%.

A number of brokerages have commented on FR. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.