Keybank National Association OH Grows Stock Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 370.4% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zscaler by 128.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Zscaler by 27.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 43.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZS stock opened at $251.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.50 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $120.34 and a one year high of $293.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $260.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.84.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $197.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.44 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 40.50%. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.86.

In other news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.06, for a total transaction of $5,261,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total transaction of $442,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,241.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 348,329 shares of company stock valued at $93,317,471 over the last ninety days. 21.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

