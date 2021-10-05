The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Bought by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,635 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in The Mosaic by 13.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in The Mosaic by 1.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 25,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Mosaic by 25.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Mosaic by 1.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in The Mosaic by 1.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. 73.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on MOS shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. HSBC upgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.34.

The Mosaic stock opened at $38.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.91. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $16.01 and a twelve month high of $38.94. The firm has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.21.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The Mosaic had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The Mosaic’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.29%.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

