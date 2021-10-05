Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 1,236 Shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) by 1.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 106,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,236 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Cadence Bancorporation were worth $2,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation during the second quarter worth $78,788,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 110.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,757,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,166,000 after buying an additional 1,444,417 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 399.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,028,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,470,000 after buying an additional 822,251 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,215,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 411.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 576,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,961,000 after acquiring an additional 464,258 shares during the period. 92.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CADE shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Bancorporation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

Shares of NYSE:CADE opened at $22.44 on Tuesday. Cadence Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $9.46 and a 1 year high of $23.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.19.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.35. Cadence Bancorporation had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 46.87%. The company had revenue of $185.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 81.08%.

Cadence Bancorp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses, and consumers with banking and financial solutions through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Financial Services, and Corporate.

