Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 2,378 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $2,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in JetBlue Airways by 1,693.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBLU stock opened at $16.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.62. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12-month low of $10.96 and a 12-month high of $21.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.50.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.09. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 41.70% and a negative net margin of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 597.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JBLU shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. MKM Partners began coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.79.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

