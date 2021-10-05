JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 604,195 Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 39.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,143,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 604,195 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $137,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EWT. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 360.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period.

Shares of EWT stock opened at $60.30 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 1 year low of $45.01 and a 1 year high of $65.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.70.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

