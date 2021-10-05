Keybank National Association OH Has $768,000 Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,222 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 6,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 31,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,663,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on ULTA shares. Cowen lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $385.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $395.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $386.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, September 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.00.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $369.92 on Tuesday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $200.50 and a one year high of $414.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $368.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $342.83.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $2.00. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 15.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $1,995,228.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total value of $3,219,847.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

