Keybank National Association OH Sells 2,320 Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Keybank National Association OH cut its holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,320 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Avnet were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Avnet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Avnet by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 89,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Avnet by 185.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Avnet by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Avnet by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVT opened at $37.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.15. Avnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.30 and a fifty-two week high of $45.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.27. Avnet had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

In related news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 3,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $125,065.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AVT. TheStreet cut shares of Avnet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Avnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

Avnet Profile

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

