Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Paya Holdings Inc. is an integrated payments and commerce solution provider. It serves healthcare, education, non-profit, government, utilities and other B2B goods and services. The company operates principally in Reston, VA, Fort Walton Beach, FL, Dayton, OH and Mt. Vernon, OH. Paya Holdings Inc., formerly known as FinTech Acquisition Corp. III, is headquartered in Atlanta, GA. “

PAYA has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Paya in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Paya in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on Paya in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Paya in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Paya in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.40.

NASDAQ PAYA opened at $10.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.76. Paya has a 52 week low of $8.99 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.03.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $63.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.88 million. On average, analysts forecast that Paya will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in Paya by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 49,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paya by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 37,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Paya by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 13,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Paya by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paya by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the period.

Paya Company Profile

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

