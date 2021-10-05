Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests in residential mortgage-backed securities the principal and interest payments of which are guaranteed by a U.S. Government agency or a U.S. Government-sponsored entity. The Company intends to qualify and will elect to be taxed as a REIT commencing with its taxable year ending December 31, 2013. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is based in United States. “

ORC has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet lowered Orchid Island Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jonestrading upgraded Orchid Island Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

NYSE:ORC opened at $4.94 on Tuesday. Orchid Island Capital has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $6.22. The stock has a market cap of $681.99 million, a PE ratio of 35.29 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.34.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Orchid Island Capital will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Orchid Island Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Orchid Island Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Orchid Island Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Orchid Island Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 31.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc operates as a specialty finance company, which engages in investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). Its portfolio consists of traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. The traditional pass-through Agency RMBS include mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations.

