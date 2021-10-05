Keybank National Association OH Cuts Stock Holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

WERN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.88.

NASDAQ:WERN opened at $43.66 on Tuesday. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $35.15 and a one year high of $49.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.26.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.01). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $649.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.99 million. On average, research analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.53%.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.