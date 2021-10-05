Keybank National Association OH Sells 274 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Keybank National Association OH cut its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,375 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA bought a new position in Littelfuse in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 151.9% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Littelfuse stock opened at $275.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $273.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $183.51 and a 52-week high of $289.99. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $1.17. Littelfuse had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $523.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is 33.13%.

In other news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.88, for a total transaction of $662,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alexander Conrad sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total transaction of $1,507,072.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,050 shares of company stock worth $2,993,835 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LFUS shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

