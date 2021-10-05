HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.08% of HNI worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNI. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HNI during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of HNI by 58.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in HNI by 7.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in HNI in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HNI in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 75.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HNI opened at $37.96 on Tuesday. HNI Co. has a 12-month low of $32.08 and a 12-month high of $46.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. HNI had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $510.46 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th.

In other news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total transaction of $75,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the following segments: Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.

