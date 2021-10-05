Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Stake Boosted by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,459 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peconic Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 5.4% during the first quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 5,682,654 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $499,960,000 after purchasing an additional 291,039 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,134,992 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $283,937,000 after buying an additional 72,577 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,451,173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,674,000 after buying an additional 9,723 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,370,762 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,151,000 after buying an additional 31,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,131,231 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,526,000 after buying an additional 269,554 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $1,157,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,416 shares in the company, valued at $2,016,598.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $113.14 on Tuesday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $55.55 and a one year high of $119.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.05 and a 200-day moving average of $96.60. The company has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 4.64%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 7.23%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $103.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Cowen increased their price target on Quanta Services from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Quanta Services from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Quanta Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.46.

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

