Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Makes New Investment in Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 299,569 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salient Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the second quarter worth about $8,775,000. Blackstone Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tellurian by 14.2% in the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 232,771 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 28,961 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tellurian by 176.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 885,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 564,959 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Tellurian by 94.5% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 284,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 138,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Tellurian by 1.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,542,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,289,000 after buying an additional 49,201 shares during the last quarter. 29.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TELL opened at $3.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.21. Tellurian Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.73 and a 52-week high of $5.76. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 2.72.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $25.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.69 million. Tellurian had a negative net margin of 173.31% and a negative return on equity of 63.23%. Analysts forecast that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TELL. Evercore ISI raised Tellurian from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Tellurian from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. B. Riley began coverage on Tellurian in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Tellurian from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tellurian currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.83.

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

