MDM Permian, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDMP) Short Interest Up 76.5% in September

MDM Permian, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDMP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,900 shares, a growth of 76.5% from the August 31st total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

MDMP stock opened at 0.07 on Tuesday. MDM Permian has a fifty-two week low of 0.01 and a fifty-two week high of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is 0.07.

About MDM Permian

MDM Permian, Inc provides oil and gas exploration services. It operates through Midland Basin of West Texas. Crockett, Glasscock, and Howard counties. The company was founded by Michael L. Rafael in 1981 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

