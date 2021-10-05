MDM Permian, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDMP) Short Interest Up 76.5% in September

MDM Permian, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDMP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,900 shares, a growth of 76.5% from the August 31st total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
MDMP stock opened at 0.07 on Tuesday. MDM Permian has a fifty-two week low of 0.01 and a fifty-two week high of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is 0.07.
About MDM Permian
