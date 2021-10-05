BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) Short Interest Update

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a growth of 78.2% from the August 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BGIO. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust by 10.3% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust during the first quarter worth about $317,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust during the second quarter worth about $357,000.

Shares of BGIO stock opened at $5.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.58 and its 200-day moving average is $8.26. BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust has a 52 week low of $5.13 and a 52 week high of $9.98.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $1.54 dividend. This is a boost from BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $1.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $18.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 357.45%.

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund. Its investment objective is to seek to distribute a high level of current income and to earn a total return, based on the net asset value of the trust’s common shares of beneficial interest. The company was founded on November 29, 2016 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

