$0.04 EPS Expected for Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Coupa Software’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the lowest is ($0.08). Coupa Software reported earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 77.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Coupa Software will report full year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $1.08. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Coupa Software.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $179.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.98 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 17.63% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share.

COUP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist lowered their price objective on Coupa Software from $386.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Coupa Software from $386.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Coupa Software in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Coupa Software from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Coupa Software from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.22.

In related news, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $220,670.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 170,389 shares of company stock worth $38,481,738. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the second quarter worth $33,143,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 2,022.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 22,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,014,000 after purchasing an additional 21,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Coupa Software in the second quarter valued at $1,177,000.

NASDAQ COUP opened at $212.96 on Tuesday. Coupa Software has a fifty-two week low of $203.51 and a fifty-two week high of $377.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.96 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $230.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.88.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

