Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Boosts Position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Flowserve during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Flowserve in the second quarter worth about $204,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Flowserve in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Flowserve in the first quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Flowserve by 9.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on FLS. Zacks Investment Research cut Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Flowserve from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Flowserve from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.57.

NYSE FLS opened at $35.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.05. Flowserve Co. has a twelve month low of $27.47 and a twelve month high of $44.39.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.06). Flowserve had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $898.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.43 million. Research analysts expect that Flowserve Co. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Flowserve’s payout ratio is presently 45.98%.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

