Legal & General Group Plc Cuts Stock Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 346,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,763 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.59% of Molina Healthcare worth $87,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 141.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 29,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,516,000 after acquiring an additional 17,416 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 141,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,410,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $571,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 354,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,590,000 after buying an additional 7,873 shares during the period. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MOH stock opened at $269.50 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $267.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.34. The stock has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $183.03 and a 12 month high of $289.60.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 28.54%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $296.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $280.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $336.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.22.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total transaction of $79,548.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.19, for a total value of $692,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

