PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) CFO Peter M. Graham Sells 2,000 Shares

PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) CFO Peter M. Graham sold 2,000 shares of PRA Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $85,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAA opened at $42.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.41. PRA Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.78 and a 52 week high of $45.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.03.

Get PRA Group alerts:

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $285.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.24 million. PRA Group had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 16.72%. Research analysts forecast that PRA Group, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in PRA Group by 32.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in PRA Group by 260.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in PRA Group during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in PRA Group by 21.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PRA Group during the second quarter valued at about $101,000.

PRA Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.