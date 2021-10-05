Legal & General Group Plc Boosts Holdings in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,907,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,408,674 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $101,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Li Auto during the second quarter valued at $2,711,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Li Auto by 2,241.3% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 107,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after acquiring an additional 103,098 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Li Auto by 473.4% in the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 674,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,575,000 after acquiring an additional 557,056 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Li Auto in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,211,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Li Auto by 190.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 979,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,208,000 after purchasing an additional 642,164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Li Auto alerts:

Shares of LI stock opened at $25.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.88 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.29 and a 200 day moving average of $26.65. Li Auto Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.98 and a 52 week high of $47.70. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Li Auto from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Li Auto from $48.10 to $42.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Li Auto in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.65.

Li Auto Company Profile

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

Featured Article: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI).

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.