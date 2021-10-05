CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 4.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $5,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in CoreSite Realty by 3.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,639,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,490,000 after acquiring an additional 55,995 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $384,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 264.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 6,586 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

Shares of COR opened at $141.76 on Tuesday. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $107.23 and a 12 month high of $155.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 68.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.28.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.76). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 143.10% and a net margin of 13.98%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.67%.

In other CoreSite Realty news, CRO Steven James Smith sold 5,435 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.98, for a total transaction of $755,356.30. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 51,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,163,168.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Juan Font sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.11, for a total transaction of $83,466.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,612,825.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,856 shares of company stock valued at $1,508,604. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on COR. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CoreSite Realty from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.33.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR).

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.